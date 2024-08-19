Dhofar Khareef 2024 - An Unforgettable Tourist Season

(MENAFN- mslgroup) As the summer of 2024 approaches, Dhofar is poised to welcome visitors from around the world to experience the enchanting Khareef season. Known for its unique weather, stunning landscapes, and a rich array of recreational activities, Dhofar offers an unparalleled escape from the summer heat, providing a serene environment enriched with cool breezes, lush vistas, and cultural diversity.

Dhofar's Khareef: In the Peak of Summer

From June 21 to September 21, Dhofar undergoes a magical transformation during the Khareef season, also known as ‘monsoon’. This period is marked by light rains, intermittent drizzle, and fog that blankets the mountain peaks, with fresh water flowing through springs and waterfalls. The mountains and plains turn a vibrant green, transforming Dhofar into a rare tourist gem with its cool, refreshing climate.

Natural Tourist Attractions

Dhofar is home to numerous natural landmarks, including perennial and seasonal water springs, archaeological sites, and pristine beaches. Tourists can explore renowned springs such as Ain Arzat, Ain Jarziz, Ain Sahlnoot, Ain Hamran, and Ain Athum. Additionally, the region hosts archaeological treasures like the Al-Baleed Archaeological Site and Wadi Darbat, known for its waterfalls, lakes, and wildlife—ideal for picnicking, boating, and hiking.

Diverse Events

This year's Dhofar Khareef season will feature an array of events and activities that highlight the region's cultural diversity. Dhofar Municipality has enhanced the lineup with cultural, commercial, and recreational activities, including international exhibitions at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Entertainment in Salalah. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of events, including traditional arts, cuisine, and markets, as well as entertainment for all ages. Highlights include new games at 'Ittin Square,' global performances on a state-of-the-art theater, and the largest drone displays ever seen in the region. The 'Salalah International Cycling Tour' will return, featuring over 100 cyclists from various countries in a race officially recognized by the International Cycling Union.

Luxurious Accommodations and World-Class Hospitality

Dhofar offers a range of luxurious resorts and hotels, blending modern comfort with traditional Omani styles. Most accommodations are situated along white sandy beaches and turquoise waters, surrounded by seasonal trees like coconut palms. These resorts and hotels feature swimming pools, health clubs, spas, kids' clubs, and a variety of water sports, providing an exceptional experience for all visitors.

Dhofar: An Unmatched Tourist Destination

Dhofar stands out as a year-round destination, offering a perfect blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and serene landscapes. Whether you’re seeking a summer retreat during the Khareef season or a winter escape for beach holidays, diving, fishing, or surfing, Dhofar remains an exceptional and unmatched tourist destination.







MENAFN19082024004993011075ID1108575154