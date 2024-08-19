(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) International developer MERED unveils new headquarters in Dubai Internet City

Dubai, UAE, 19th August 2024: MERED, an award-winning international developer, has opened its new headquarters within Dubai Internet City, unveiling a 45th-floor office space designed by Pininfarina, an illustrious name in architectural design. The new office, spanning 1,300 sq m, reflects the developer’s continuous growth and evolving design philosophy while incorporating distinctive elements to highlight its unique identity.

The office space reflects MERED's flagship ICONIC Tower with a design concept centered on "Connection and Contrast." Layered spaces guide visitors and employees, highlighting the brand's dedication to innovative design. The sales area, using neutral tones, Hungarian wood, and Hi-Macs acrylic stone, mirrors the high standards of the developer’s upscale residences and creates a premium atmosphere. In contrast, the operational area is designed with functionality in mind, featuring darker tones and industrial materials that establish a distinctive workspace.

Diana Nilipovscaia, CEO at MERED, said: “As the UAE real estate market is set to grow to $0.76 trillion by 2029, our new headquarters in the central business hub of the region demonstrates our commitment to leading and shaping this growth. This space, especially the mock-up room, offers a comprehensive experience for our potential buyers, giving them a true sense of life in the ICONIC Tower. We are keen to continue our journey to bring the future of upscale living to life, blending cutting-edge design with world-class amenities.”

Over the past year, the developer has secured approvals from key government authorities and broken ground for the ICONIC Tower project. With design and contractor procurement nearing completion and main construction slated to begin shortly, it is set to become the tallest in Dubai Internet City at 286.4 meters. The tower will feature 310 luxury apartments and world-class amenities, with unit handovers expected by Q3 2027. In addition, MERED has acquired a prime 11,890 sq m waterfront plot on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, one of the top locations in the capital city for luxury apartments.

To support its ambitious projects, the company has doubled its headcount in the UAE within the first half of 2024, forming strategic partnerships with global leaders such as Pininfarina, Mirage, and Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA). These collaborations ensure that the highest standards in architectural design and project management are maintained throughout all of MERED’s developments.

For more detailed insights about the project, visit and follow their updates on Instagram.









MENAFN19082024004265013835ID1108575152