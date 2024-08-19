CP67 Mall’s mesmerizing Rakhi Bazaar enthralls visitors, enhancing the joy of Rakhi shopping and festivities

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) CP67 Mall hosted a mesmerizing Rakhi Bazaar, a special three-day event from August 16th to 18th, 2024. This exclusive bazaar was meticulously curated to celebrate the timeless bond of love and protection that defines Raksha Bandhan.



Visitors to the Rakhi Bazaar got an opportunity to explore a wide array of traditional and contemporary products, perfect for making this Raksha Bandhan truly memorable. The event showcased an eclectic mix of handmade Rakhi’s, each crafted with intricate designs and love. In addition to Rakhi’s, the bazaar featured a diverse selection of items including books, jewellery, homemade candles, gift boxes, and paintings, offering something special for everyone.



The handmade Rakhi’s, with their unique designs and craftsmanship, were the highlights of the bazaar. From traditional threads to modern creations, there was a Rakhi to suit every taste. For those looking to complement their gifts, the homemade candles and beautifully crafted gift boxes added a personal touch to every Raksha Bandhan celebration.



Visitors also indulged in a collection of jewellery that ranged from traditional to contemporary styles, ensuring that every sister and brother found the perfect accessory to mark their special day. The bazaar also featured a selection of books and paintings, offering thoughtful gift options for those who appreciate art and literature.



The Rakhi Bazaar at CP67 Mall was not just a marketplace; it was a celebration of tradition, creativity, and the joy of giving. With a focus on handmade and artisanal products, this event supported local artisans and provided shoppers with unique and meaningful gift options.







