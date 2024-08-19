Bentley Systems Announces the Finalists of the 2024 Going Digital Awards

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) August 19, 2024 – Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the finalists of the 2024 Going Digital Awards. The annual awards event honors the extraordinary work of Bentley’s global users, showcasing how innovative software enables the advancement of the world’s infrastructure for better quality of life. This year, 36 finalists, across 12 categories, were selected from over 250 nominations submitted by organizations in 36 countries.



Representatives from the finalist organizations will present their projects to a panel of 34 independent judges, to determine the award winners. Winners will be revealed on October 9, during the 2024 Going Digital Awards event, held at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver. More information about each finalist project can be found on Bentley’s website here.



“Infrastructure is essential. It connects us locally and globally, supporting our society and economic growth and development,” said Kristin Fallon, chief marketing officer, Bentley Systems. “This year’s Going Digital Awards finalists represent an impressive mix of international projects that are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on land, at sea, and underground. These programs highlight engineering genius; they showcase the teams of infrastructure professionals that are unlocking the power of data with AI, digital twins, immersive visualizations, and more, to make modern life possible. We applaud and celebrate each finalist for their outstanding achievements to make better, more resilient critical infrastructure for an improved quality of life.”



The finalists in the 2024 Going Digital Awards are:



Bridges and Tunnels

• JMT – Digital Experience for I-95 Rappahannock River Crossing Construction Project, Fredericksburg, Virginia, United States

• QK4, Inc. – Going Digital Survey with Bridging Kentucky, Kentucky, United States

• Tecne Systra-Sws Advanced Tunneling Srl – Digital Implementation in Tunnel Assessment and Rehabilitation, Italy



Construction

• PT Hutama Karya (Persero) – Navigating the Complexities of Jakarta MRT Phase 2A CP203 with Digital Solutions, Jakarta, South Jakarta, Indonesia

• Webuild s.p.a. – 4D Modeling and Construction Management for a Pedestrian Steel Bridge Erection in the New ENI Headquarter Complex in Milan, Italy, San Donato Milanese, Lombardia to Milano, Italy

• Proicere Ltd. – SPRS Retreatment (SRP) Sellafield, Seascale, Cumbria, United Kingdom



Enterprise Engineering

• Arcadis – A Blueprint for Transforming Project Delivery Through Automation, Birmingham, England, United Kingdom

• Mott MacDonald and HDR – Ontario Line – Information Management, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

• Amey – Core Valley Lines (CVL) Transformation - South Wales Metro, UK, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom



Facilities, Campuses, and Cities

• Guangdong Airport Authority – Digital Innovation Application of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Phase III Expansion Project, Guangzhou, China

• PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk – Nusantara Presidential Complex, New Capital City of Indonesia, Nusantara, Indonesia

• China ENFI Engineering Co., Ltd. – Digital Construction Project of Comprehensive Garbage Treatment Facilities in Xiong’an New Area, Beijing, China



Process and Power Generation

• MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Limited – Integrated Application of BIM Technology in the Design, Construction, Operation and Maintenance of the World’s First Hydrogen Metallurgy Engineering Demonstration Project, Hebei, China

• WISDRI Engineering and Research Incorporation Limited – Digital Innovative Applications throughout the Process of Iron and Steel EPC Projects, Wuhan, Hubei, China

• PowerChina ZhongNan Engineering Corporation Limited – Digital Twin of Shandong Energy Group Bozhong Offshore Wind Farm Site A, Dongying, Shandong, China



Rail and Transit

• SPL Powerlines UK – Midland Main Line Electrification, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, and South Yorkshire; United Kingdom

• Transport for London – The Elizabeth Line, London, England, United Kingdom

• INECO – Master Design Stage RBDTD-LV-DS3 North Latvian Section, Latvia



Roads and Highways

• China Road and Bridge Corporation, China Highway Engineering Consulting Corporation – Phnom Penh – Bavet Expressway, Phnom Penh, Cambodia

• WISDRI Engineering & Research Incorporation Limited – Wuhan Gaoxin 4th Road Comprehensive Reconstruction Project, Wuhan, Hubei, China

• Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – Digital Twin Implementation for NLEX-SLEX Connector Road Project, Caloocan to Manila, Metro Manila, Philippines



Structural Engineering

• Hyundai Engineering Co., Ltd. – New Physical Modeling Method for Plant Steel Structures Using STAAD API, Seoul, South Korea

• Arcadis – Advanced Analysis and Design of Flood Protection Structures through Automation, New York City, Indianapolis, and Dallas; New York, Indiana, and Texas; United States

• Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited – Enhancing Urban Connectivity–The Punjabi Bagh Interchange, New Delhi, Delhi, India



Subsurface Modeling and Analysis

• Dataforensics – USACE Ground to Cloud – Enterprise Data Management Migration, Washington, District of Columbia, United States

• Spark and WSP – North East Link Central Package, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

• PT Hutama Karya (Persero) – Integrating Subsurface Model for Efficient Geotech Data Management in Trans Sumatera, Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia



Surveying and Monitoring

• Monir Precision Monitoring - Samantha Ford – 31 Parliament Street Urban Infrastructure and Excavation Shoring Monitoring, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

• Water Supplies Department – Digital Twin of the Ex-Sham Shui Po Service Reservoir, Kowloon, Hong Kong SAR, China

• China First Metallurgical Group Co., Ltd. – Application of Intelligent Construction Technology in the Construction of Comprehensive Improvement Project for the Outlet Reach of Fuhuan River, Wuhan, Huebei, China



Transmission and Distribution

• Southwest Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd. of China Power Engineering Consulting Group – Full Life Cycle Digital Applications of Butuo ±800kV Converter Station, Liangshan, Sichuan, China

• COPEL Distribuição S.A. – Implementation of BIM Modeling for Medium- and High-voltage Substation Projects, Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil

• Exo Inc. – Ohio Falls River Crossing Towers, Louisville, Kentucky, United States



Water and Wastewater

• Beijing Shougang International Engineering Technology Co., Ltd., Wanhua Chemical (Penglai) Co., Ltd. – 300,000 Tonnes/Day Seawater Desalination Project of Wanhua Chemical (Penglai) Co., Ltd., Yantai, Shandong, China

• L&T Construction – Uttar Pradesh Tube Well Project under Jal Jeevan Mission, Uttar Pradesh, India

• Basic Sanitation Utility Company of the State of São Paulo - Sabesp – INTEGRA 4.0 Cultural Transformation Through Digitalization, São Paulo, Brazil







MENAFN19082024003685011158ID1108575130