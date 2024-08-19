INDULGE IN ULTIMATE LUXURY THIS EMIRATI WOMEN’S DAY AT THE ST. REGIS SPA, DOWNTOWN DUBAI

(MENAFN- PRCO) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 19 August 2024 - In celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, The St. Regis Spa, nestled on the 5th floor of The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, is offering a special pampering experience for the women of the UAE.



This exclusive offer, available for one day only, invites guests to indulge in a luxurious facial treatment and enjoy additional complimentary services.



Guests who book any facial treatment of 60 minutes or longer on Emirati Women’s Day will receive a complimentary 15-minute cryo eye contour treatment and a classic manicure. Guests can choose from six tailored facial treatments to meet their needs. This bespoke spa experience is tailored to revitalize the body and enliven the senses, featuring the captivating essence of oud, the gentle allure of rose oil, and the serene fragrance of jasmine tea.



The St. Regis Spa is renowned for its tranquil ambience and exceptional treatments, offering a sensory odyssey that celebrates luxury and relaxation. This special offer is a perfect opportunity to honour the strength and elegance of Emirati women with a day of indulgence and self-care.





