Biden conveys his belief that ceasefire in Gaza Strip remains feasible goal

(MENAFN) On Sunday evening, US President Joe Biden conveyed his belief that a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip remains a feasible goal, despite recent reports suggesting that talks have encountered significant hurdles due to new conditions imposed by Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking to the press after spending the weekend at Camp David, Biden reassured that the negotiations are still active, asserting, "we're not going to give up," and emphasized that achieving a ceasefire agreement is "still possible."



Biden’s remarks coincided with Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s arrival in Tel Aviv, marking his ninth visit to the region since Israel's military campaign in Gaza began in October of the previous year. This visit is part of a broader push by Washington to advance diplomatic efforts toward a ceasefire. It follows the recent US proposals designed to address the differences between Hamas and Israel.



Earlier, Hamas criticized the latest US proposal, stating that it had been modified to include new conditions that reflect Netanyahu’s demands. Hamas accused Netanyahu of introducing additional obstacles to the negotiations, alleging that he is impeding mediation efforts and thwarting the potential for an agreement. The group pointed out that the revised proposal adheres to Netanyahu's conditions, such as rejecting a permanent ceasefire, maintaining control over strategic locations like the Netzarim junction, the Rafah crossing, and the Philadelphia axis. Additionally, the new proposal introduces further conditions related to the exchange of detainees and prisoners, complicating the path to finalizing the deal.

