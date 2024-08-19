Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh to Host Renowned Michelin-Starred Chefs in a Culinary Extravaganza

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Egypt: Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh is set to elevate the culinary scene with an extraordinary series of dining experiences featuring the world's most celebrated Michelin-starred chefs. Starting on September 5, this gastronomic event promises an exceptional journey of flavors, innovative techniques, and artistic presentations curated by these five culinary masters.



Each chef, celebrated for their culinary expertise and unique gastronomic vision, will showcase their talents in the stunning setting of Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh, collaborating with the hotel’s Cluster Executive Culinary Chef, Omer Yalcin, to cook together and craft a symphony of flavors and unforgettable dining experiences. This collaboration will take the form of a Four-Hand Dinner, where two chefs combine their culinary artistry to create a seamless, multi-course dining experience.



The series kicks off on September 5 to 6 with Chef Thaninthorn Chantrawan, a culinary maestro from Thailand who has earned Michelin stars since 2017 for his restaurant, Chim By Siam Wisdom. With a career spanning over 35 years in renowned restaurants and a strong background in hospitality and restaurant operations, Chef Thaninthorn is celebrated for his innovative approach to showcasing the finest traditional Thai cuisine to both international and local customers.



Following him, from September 12 to 13, Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh will host Chef Ekaterina Alehina from Russia, the first woman Michelin chef in Russia. Renowned for her dedication to sustainability and mastery of French culinary techniques, she earned her first Michelin star in 2021, along with the prestigious Green Michelin Star for her eco-conscious practices. Her restaurant, Biologie, is a testament to her commitment to sustainable gastronomy.



From October 23 to 24, acclaimed Chef Alexander Wulf, a culinary maestro with roots in both Germany and Russia, will take center stage. A celebrated chef, Chef Alexander has owned a Michelin star since 2018 and is renowned for his appearances on popular television shows such as "Das Perfecte Dinner" and "Kitchen Impossible." He will present a selection of his innovative and imaginative dishes, redefining the boundaries of traditional German cuisine.



The culinary journey continues on November 24 to 25 with Chef Ebbe Vollmer from Sweden, owner of the renowned Vollmer's restaurant in Malmö. Chef Vollmer's extensive experience, including his previous leadership of Jaan in Singapore to global acclaim, is evident in his meticulous, flavor-driven dishes that have earned him worldwide recognition. Last year, he expanded his culinary presence by opening a new restaurant in Tampa, Florida.



The series will reach its grand finale on December 4 to 5 with Chef Tim Golsteijn from the Netherlands. He is the executive chef of Restaurant Bougainville, which gained a Michelin star in 2018at at Hotel TwentySeven in Amsterdam. Chef Tim is renowned for his modern gastronomical approach that highlights flavors and scents deeply tied to personal memories.



"We are incredibly honored to host these world-renowned chefs at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh. This historic event in the culinary scene brings together some of the most talented chefs from around the globe. Each chef brings a unique perspective and expertise that will transform our resort into a world-class culinary destination. This event is a testament to our commitment to providing our guests with unparalleled luxury experiences," said Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt.



MENAFN19082024003390011655ID1108575115