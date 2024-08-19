Blinken underscores urgency of ongoing ceasefire discussions concerning Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored the urgency of the ongoing ceasefire discussions concerning Gaza, characterizing the current phase of negotiations as a "decisive moment." Blinken stressed that the latest endeavors by the United States, aimed at brokering an agreement between Israel and Hamas, represent a pivotal opportunity—possibly the "best and perhaps the last chance"—to achieve the release of hostages and establish peace.



Blinken's remarks were made in anticipation of his upcoming meeting with Isaac Herzog, Chairman of Israel. Beyond the immediate ceasefire issue, Blinken also drew attention to the broader geopolitical instability in the region. A significant concern is the potential for increased conflict involving Iran, particularly in light of fears that Iran might retaliate against Israel. This apprehension stems from the recent assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas' political bureau, which took place in Tehran in July.



In response to these escalating tensions, the U.S. is actively engaged in efforts to avert further conflict and maintain regional stability. The high stakes of the diplomatic negotiations underscore the critical nature of Blinken's diplomatic mission and the complex dynamics at play.

