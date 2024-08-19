Introducing Skyreels: The AI-Powered Reel Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 19,

Kunlun Tech launched SkyReels, the world's first AI reels integrating AI generation model with 3D engine. SkyReels integrates script generation, character customization, storyboarding, plot development, dialogue/BGM, and synthesis into a single seamless experience, allowing creators to easily generate high-quality AI reels and videos.

Whether it's epic fantasy, werewolf/vampire romance, or family comedy, SkyReels can transform a simple idea into a complete reel.

image_5022593_38505676

Continue Reading

SkyReels combines Kunlun Tech's script-writing Large Language Model (LLM) SkyScript, storyboard LLM StoryboardGen, 3D generation LLM Sky3DGen, and the innovative WorldEngine platform that integrates AI 3D engines with AI video generation models for unprecedented creativity.

SkyReels surpasses LLMs like GPT-4o in script quality, storyboarding, and character performance. The platform generates full scripts, storyboards, character dialogues, and BGM with a single AI-powered click. It supports customization of character visuals, voices, and storyboards, and automatically converts content into 1080P 60fps HD video. It can generate videos up to 180 seconds long, a significant improvement over Sora's 60-second limit and Kling's 10-second limit. This all-in-one integration dramatically enhances video creation efficiency, reduces costs, and accelerates the era of "one person, one film."

Highlights of SkyReels:



Fully Automated Script Generation: Input a concept or idea, AI will generates a complete, well-structured, and engaging script with a single click.

High-Quality Plot Design: Analyzing a vast amount of script data to generate high-quality storylines, dramatic conflicts, engaging points, and emotional expressions to ensure richness and appeal.

Intelligent Storyboarding: Automatically generates storyboard images and corresponding text scripts based on the script. Users can adjust storyboards, camera angles, and movements to achieve precise creative implementation.

Emotional Dialogue/BGM: Using emotional voice/music synthesis technology, characters receive natural pauses, emotional expressions, and intonation.

Personalized Customization: Offers various visual style options, including anime, cartoon, and realistic 3D. Consistency and Precision: Ensures consistency of characters and scenes across different storyboards. Enhances the coherence of expressions, actions, and dialogue to improve storytelling.

SkyReels not only provides powerful creation tools for professional content creators but also significantly lowers the barriers to AI reel creation, allowing non-professional users to easily get started. This revolutionary tool is expected to drive explosive growth in both AI reels user-generated content (UGC) and professional user-generated content (PUGC), injecting unprecedented vitality into the reel content ecosystem and accelerating the rapid growth of the reel content creation and consumption market.

Photo -

