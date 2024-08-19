10X Center Redefines The Modern Workplace With Strategic Renovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 10X Centre in Aventura, FL undergoes major renovations, including lobby transformation, new amenities, and premium office suites. Aims to set new standards for luxury workplaces in North Miami.

Aventura, FL, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10X Centre, Aventura's crown jewel of office space, is undergoing a series of major renovations to enhance the user experience and set new standards for luxury in the workplace. Owned by a Cardone Capital vehicle and backed by billionaire CEO and investor, Grant Cardone, 10X Centre has long been one of the most sought-after offices in North Miami, and this transformation is expected to catapult the office building into a league of its own.









10X Centre in Aventura, FL

The centerpiece of this overhaul is a stunning transformation of the main lobby, featuring ultra-high-end contemporary finishes and a breathtaking astronaut art installation that's destined to become an instant icon. A state-of-the-art café and juice bar will redefine workplace refreshment, while comprehensive modernizations of select office suites, elevator lobbies, common corridors, and bathrooms will create an unparalleled environment of sophistication.

To accommodate businesses with immediate occupancy needs, 10X Centre is unveiling four brand new, exclusive suites, ranging from 1,700 to 3,100 square feet. These premium spaces will boast sleek glass-front offices, advanced modern finishes, and awe-inspiring panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean and the Miami skyline.

To further strengthen its offering to the community, 10X Centre will soon welcome Venture X, a pioneer in the co-working space industry, as a full-floor tenant. This strategic alliance will inject Aventura's vibrant business district with a dose of collaborative innovation.

The extensive rebranding initiative will complement an impressive array of existing amenities, including valet parking, convenient on-site car wash services and banking facilities. With its prime location offering direct access to major shopping centers and thoroughfares, 10X Centre is the ultimate destination for businesses seeking an unmatched luxury experience.

This visionary renovation project underscores 10X Centre's unwavering commitment to excellence and its mission to redefine the modern workplace and will set a new benchmark in tenant satisfaction.









10X Centre in Aventura, FL (Image 2)

Limited availabilities range from 1,700 to 19,000 square feet. Don't miss this opportunity to 10X your business in Aventura's most coveted address!