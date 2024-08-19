عربي


Auction Result Of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 1120 - RIKV 25 0219


8/19/2024 8:32:23 AM

Series RIKV 24 1120 RIKV 25 0219
Settlement Date 08/21/2024 08/21/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 22,000 25,000
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.687 / 9.367 95.468 / 9.390
Total Number of Bids Received 19 24
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 40,028 40,500
Total Number of Successful Bids 13 17
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 12 17
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.687 / 9.367 95.468 / 9.390
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.739 / 9.152 95.648 / 9.000
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.691 / 9.350 95.468 / 9.390
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.696 / 9.330 95.495 / 9.331
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.739 / 9.152 95.648 / 9.000
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.662 / 9.471 95.431 / 9.470
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.688 / 9.363 95.477 / 9.370
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 71.20 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.82 1.62

