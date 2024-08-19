Auto Infotainment Market Is Anticipated To Increase USD 22.7 Billion By 2034, Reflecting At A 9.7% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Incorporation of Multimedia Features and Connectivity Revolutionizing Auto Infotainment Systems.

Rockville, MD, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently updated research report by Fact.MR, the global auto infotainment is projected to reach USD 9 billion in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2034.

Several features such as tracking systems, telematics, and navigation are revolutionizing auto infotainment systems, backed by the integration of multimedia and smartphones in infotainment systems. There is a growing consumer emphasis on having fun while driving and a strong desire for vehicle customization.

The market for auto infotainment systems is expanding at a noteworthy pace as people become more conscious of the need for safety and security in automobile operations. When it comes to infotainment automation in cars, automakers have overreached themselves. Voice control for infotainment systems, which automakers are now offering, is one of the latest innovations and developments.

The market is classified into three segments: light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and passenger cars . The use of auto infotainment systems in commercial vehicles is projected to increase substantially, keeping up with that of passenger vehicles. Together, North America and East Asia account for over two-thirds of the global market share.







Key Takeaways from the Market Study:



The global market for auto infotainment systems is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2034.

Worldwide sales of auto infotainment systems are forecasted to reach US$ 22.7 billion by 2034.

The United States market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 1.37 billion in 2024.

China is set to occupy a market share of 45.7% in East Asia in 2024.

Revenue from the sales of auto infotainment systems in Japan is estimated to reach US$ 785.5 million in 2024. The market in North America is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2024 to 2034.

“Longer road trips and traffic congestion in urban areas are leading to longer commute times, increasing the need for in-car safety and entertainment features. This is driving the growth of the auto infotainment market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Auto Infotainment Market:

Continental AG; HARMAN International; Denso Corporation; Delphi Automotive LLP; Fujitsu Ten Limited; Garmin Ltd.; Media Tek Inc.; NXP Semiconductors N.V.; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Intel Corporation; Infineon Technologies Inc.; Qualcomm Technologies Inc.; Renesas Electronics Corporation; NVIDIA Corporation; Microchip Technologu Inc.; STMicroelectronics N.V.

Advancements in Microelectronics Boosting Performance and Functionality of Auto Infotainment Systems:

Modern electronics offer drivers and passengers a range of systems within the car, including in-car navigation. Wireless technology is employed to deliver all forms of entertainment and information, enhancing convenience for the driver. Car enthusiasts now prioritize the infotainment systems integrated into the dashboard over the components beneath it. Advances in microelectronics have significantly enhanced the performance and functionality of auto infotainment systems, thanks to the growth in semiconductor technology.

Auto Infotainment Industry News:



A new generation of tiny two-channel ABS for motorcycles was developed by the technology company Continental in November 2022. A novel kind of sensor was optionally built right into the ABS circuit board in this system (MK 100 MAB PYA). This is especially true for volume models: integrating the sensor into the circuit board is far less expensive than utilising a separate box.

The Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit, a new product from Qualcomm Technologies, featured several cameras in addition to fast networking and artificial intelligence in 2021. When the Skoda Slavia was introduced in November 2021, it offered two cutting-edge infotainment options. Through the use of SmartLink technology, both systems enabled smartphone pairing and offered mobile internet services. In the current standard, a 7-inch central colour touchscreen was used to operate these systems.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the auto infotainment market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges insights into the market based on system type (entertainment systems, connectivity systems, driver assistance systems), vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles), and sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Segmentation of Auto Infotainment Market Research:



By System Type :



Entertainment Systems



Connectivity Systems

Driver Assistance Systems

By Vehicle Type :



Passenger Cars



Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel :



OEMs

Aftermarket

By Region :



North America



Western Europe



Eastern Europe



Latin America



East Asia



South Asia & Pacific Middle East & Africa

