Aquabyte Announces Leadership Transition: President & COO Steve Tucker To Assume CEO Role, Founder Bryton Shang To Become Executive Chairman

BERGEN, Norway and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquabyte, a leading innovator in aquaculture technology, today announced that Steve Tucker, currently President & COO, will become Aquabyte's new CEO. Founder Bryton Shang will transition from CEO to become Executive Chairman.

This strategic move underlines the company's ongoing commitment to driving growth and innovation in both Norwegian and global aquaculture.

“I am immensely proud of what the team has accomplished at Aquabyte. Steve brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership in Norway and Silicon Valley. He has been instrumental in Aquabyte's profitable growth and is well positioned to drive growth and innovation in both Norwegian and global aquaculture,” says Bryton Shang, the new Executive Chairman of Aquabyte.

In his new role, Bryton will remain actively involved with Aquabyte as Chairman of the Board and ambassador for the company.

Founded in 2017, Aquabyte successfully integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning to feed the planet through sustainable fish production. Aquabyte is a leading partner in global aquaculture, providing critical data-driven decision tools allowing farmers of trout and salmon to improve fish welfare, boost productivity and promote sustainability.

“I am thrilled to become the CEO of Aquabyte and humbled to work with such an incredible team. Our amazing business combines the foremost expertise from the aquaculture industry in Norway and Chile with exceptional engineering talent from Silicon Valley. We are excited about our expansion into five countries, doubling sales in 2024 and exceeding $15 million in contracted revenue,” says Steve Tucker, the new CEO of Aquabyte.

As Aquabyte's new CEO, Steve Tucker will continue to lead the business from Aquabyte's headquarters in Bergen, Norway.

About Aquabyte: Aquabyte was founded in 2017 by Bryton Shang. Originally from San Francisco, Bryton moved to Bergen to explore the possibilities of using machine learning and AI to improve sustainability and efficiency in fish farming. Aquabyte's operational headquarters is in Bergen, with branches in San Francisco, CA and Puerto Montt, Chile. Aquabyte's customer base includes eight of the top ten companies in the aquaculture.

