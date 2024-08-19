Calibre Scientific Acquires Industrial Glassware, A U.S. Manufacturer And Provider Of Laboratory Supplies And Consumables

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the of Industrial Glassware (the“Company”), a U.S.-based of caps, glass vials, glass and plastic bottles, jars, and provider of other related laboratory consumables used in the chemical, environmental laboratory, and industrial end markets. The acquisition of Industrial Glassware enhances Calibre Scientific's U.S. operations and expands its global portfolio of laboratory-related consumables.



Founded in 1988, Industrial Glassware has supplied the North American market for over 35 years and has built up a strong reputation in the market and long-standing client relationships. The Company is well positioned in the market as a provider of high-quality containers for the environmental industry as well as caps and closures for the chemical industry.

With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific bolsters its U.S. market share by adding new manufacturing capabilities and a variety of new customer relationships in key end markets such as environmental, chemical, and industrial, among others. "We are excited to integrate Industrial Glassware's expertise and long-standing client relationships into Calibre Scientific, further solidifying our commitment to providing top-tier solutions to the scientific community," said Ben Travis, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre Scientific.

"We are proud of the reputation and relationships we've built over the past 35 years at Industrial Glassware. Joining Calibre Scientific enables us to continue our commitment to quality and service to our customers on a larger scale," stated Richard and Lois Abbott, Founders of Industrial Glassware. "We are pleased to find a long-term home for Industrial Glassware and are excited about the growth opportunities that this acquisition brings."

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific's presence and capabilities give it an unrivaled ability to address its customers' challenges in their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

For more information, visit , or contact

... .