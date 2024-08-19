Enphase Energy Launches IQ Battery 5P And IQ Energy Management Software In The Netherlands

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IQ Management software enables support for dynamic electricity rates and the integration of third-party EV chargers and heat pumps

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it has started its most powerful home battery to-date, the IQ® Battery 5PTM, in the Netherlands. Enphase also introduced IQ® Energy Management, its new energy management software to enable support for dynamic electricity rates and the integration of third-party EV chargers and heat pumps in the Netherlands.



The IQ Battery 5P enables configurations ranging from 5 to 60 kWh and offers a significantly improved experience for homeowners and installers due to more power, resilient wired communication, and an improved commissioning experience. Each 5 kWh IQ Battery 5P delivers a continuous power of 3.84 kW, providing fast charging and discharging capabilities, making it ideal for managing dynamic electricity rates and grid imbalances. The new IQ Energy Management software is intended to help maximize the return on investment (ROI) and reduce the payback period for homeowners with Enphase solar and battery systems throughout the Netherlands, where dynamic energy contracts are becoming increasingly popular.

“Enphase's latest battery technology paired with intelligent software powers an end-to-end home energy system that understands and responds to dynamic electricity rates on behalf of our customers,” said Twan Geurts van Kessel, owner of Solar Concept BV , an installer of Enphase products in the Netherlands.“This level of intelligence elevates the value of solar for homeowners in the Netherlands and can provide them with energy security and the opportunity to save on their electricity bills.”

Enphase solar and battery systems use AI optimization to direct the least expensive electricity, whether solar or the grid, toward powering the home or EV with the goal of helping homeowners maximize financial savings. Homeowners in the Netherlands with Enphase's solar plus battery systems that are participating in dynamic energy contracts could more than double their lifetime savings over 25 years compared to solar-only systems, according to Enphase's findings . Integrating third-party EV chargers and heat pumps offers additional control and could further increase lifetime savings for homeowners.

“We are committed to providing our customers with best-in-class technology to power their lives today and for many years to come,” said Nick Vos, owner of Zonnepanelen.io , an installer of Enphase products in the Netherlands.“Enphase's comprehensive hardware and software solutions help customers navigate the ever-changing energy market and ensure they are reaching their energy goals.”

Homeowners can monitor and manage their Enphase systems through the Enphase® App. Installers can now design complex home energy systems and build proposals using Solargraf®, Enphase's cloud-based software platform. Additionally, Enphase expects to support participation in virtual power plants (VPPs) by the end of 2024, enabling homeowners to contribute to the grid imbalance energy marketplace in the Netherlands.

“The rapid growth in solar homes in the Netherlands is redefining the country's energy landscape,” said Auke Ferwerda, founder and CCO of EnergyZero , an information technology provider for dynamic energy suppliers in the Netherlands.“Enphase's solar and battery systems are designed to support the growing generation of solar electricity and drive energy stability for homeowners and power providers alike, stimulating self-consumption and providing savings opportunities.”

“Enphase is committed to driving innovation that delivers tangible benefits to its end customers and the entire energy grid,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy.“Our software-defined solar and battery systems offer world-class levels of energy control and optimization to support a more sustainable energy transition worldwide.”

Enphase offers 24/7 customer support and an industry-leading warranty for both its solar and battery products. This includes a 25-year warranty for all IQ8TM Microinverters and a 15-year warranty for all IQTM Batteries activated in the Netherlands. Please visit the Enphase website for more information about the IQ Battery 5P and IQ Energy Management .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power-and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 76.3 million microinverters, and over 4.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit .

©2024 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the“e” logo, IQ, IQ8, Solargraf, and certain other marks listed at trademark are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; expectations regarding the payback period for solar homeowners throughout the Netherlands; expectations regarding lifetime savings to customers; and statements regarding the timing and availability Enphase Energy's products in the Netherlands. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

...

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.