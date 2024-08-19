A-Mark Precious Metals Announces September 2024 Conference Participation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) (A-Mark) , a leading fully integrated precious metals platform, today announced its upcoming participation in the Gateway and Forum Americas next month. These events will provide investors and analysts an opportunity to gain additional insight into the company through a combination of one-on-one meetings, group presentations, and networking activities.

2024 Gateway

The 2024 Gateway Conference is being held September 4th and 5th at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, California. A-Mark management will be participating in one-on-one meetings and presenting on September 4th at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. The company's presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here .

The Gateway Conference connects both public and private companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with A-Mark management, please contact A-Mark's investor relations team at ... .

Gold Forum Americas 2024 Conference

The Annual Gold Forum Americas 2024 gathers from September 15th to 18th at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado. A-Mark will be participating in one-on-one meetings and presenting on September 17th at 1:20 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time.

The 36th Annual Gold Forum is expected to showcase seven-eighths of the world's publicly traded gold and silver companies when measured by production or reserves. For additional information, please visit the event's website .

About A-Mark Precious Metals

Founded in 1965, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is a leading fully integrated precious metals platform that offers an array of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper bullion, numismatic coins, and related products to wholesale and retail customers via a portfolio of channels. The company conducts its operations through three complementary segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The company's global customer base spans sovereign and private mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, dealers, financial institutions, industrial users, investors, collectors, e-commerce customers, and other retail customers.

A-Mark's Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment distributes and purchases precious metal products from sovereign and private mints. As a U.S. Mint-authorized purchaser of gold, silver, and platinum coins since 1986, A-Mark purchases bullion products directly from the U.S. Mint for sale to customers. A-Mark also has longstanding distributorships with other sovereign mints, including Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company sells more than 200 different products to e-commerce retailers, coin and bullion dealers, financial institutions, brokerages, and collectors. In addition, A-Mark sells precious metal products to industrial users, including metal refiners, manufacturers, and electronic fabricators.

Located in the heart of Hong Kong's Central Financial District, A-Mark's wholly owned subsidiary, LPM Group Limited (LPM) , is one of Asia's largest precious metals dealers. LPM offers a wide selection of products to its wholesale customers, through its retail showroom and 24/7 online trading platform, including recently released silver coins, gold bullion, certified coins, and the latest collectible numismatic issues.

Through its A-M Global Logistics subsidiary, A-Mark provides its customers with a range of complementary services, including managed storage options for precious metals as well as receiving, handling, inventorying, processing, packaging, and shipping of precious metals and coins on a secure basis. A-Mark's mint operations, which are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary Silver Towne Mint , enable the company to offer customers a wide range of proprietary coin and bar offerings and, during periods of market volatility when the availability of silver bullion from sovereign mints is often product constrained, preferred product access.

A-Mark's Direct-to-Consumer segment operates as an omni-channel retailer of precious metals, providing access to a multitude of products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, JM Bullion and Goldline . JM Bullion is a leading e-commerce retailer of precious metals and operates eight separately branded, company-owned websites targeting specific niches within the precious metals market: JMBullion.com , , , , , , , and . JMB also owns , an online platform where customers can purchase and sell fractional shares of digital gold, silver, platinum, and palladium bars in a range of denominations. Goldline markets precious metals directly to the investor community through various channels, including television, radio, and telephonic sales efforts. A-Mark is the majority owner of Silver Gold Bull , a leading online precious metals retailer in Canada, and also holds minority ownership interests in three additional direct-to-consumer brands.

The company operates its Secured Lending segment through its wholly owned subsidiary, Collateral Finance Corporation (CFC ). Founded in 2005, CFC is a California licensed finance lender that originates and acquires loans secured by bullion and numismatic coins. Its customers include coin and precious metal dealers, investors, and collectors.

A-Mark is headquartered in El Segundo, CA and has additional offices and facilities in the neighboring Los Angeles area as well as in Dallas, TX, Las Vegas, NV, Winchester, IN, Vienna, Austria, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit .

A-Mark periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, , and its investor relations website, . This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and investor presentations.

Company Contact:

Steve Reiner, Executive Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.

1-310-587-1410

...

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

...