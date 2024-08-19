(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the“Company”) , an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate decisions in wound care, today announced that Dr. Jeffrey Carter will present data from an ongoing prospective multicenter study analyzing the use of Spectral AI's DeepViewTM System, which utilizes non-invasive multispectral imaging and proprietary AI, to detect non-healing areas of a wound following thermal (burn) injury.



Dr. Carter is Medical Director of University Medical Center New Orleans Burn Center & Professor of Surgery at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, and Spectral AI's Chief Medical Consultant.

Dr. Carter and his team note that burn care resources in the U.S. are limited with only approximately 130 burn centers, a tight supply of available burn center beds on any given day, and a significant decline in burn surgeon training. These constraints would be magnified in a mass casualty event and likely result in inaccurate diagnoses and a diminished standard of care.

Spectral AI's DeepViewTM System has a demonstrated ability to accurately assess burn depth which exceeds that of experienced physicians. This supports the Company's belief that a high performing AI-driven model using multi-spectral imaging supplemented with clinician-based burn assessment is poised to positively impact the speed, treatment and potential outcomes for patients with acute burn wounds.

“The structural constraints in the ability of our healthcare system to treat burn victims combined with the complex nature of these wounds has resulted in significant challenges for clinicians, patients, and institutions,” said Dr. Carter.“We believe that Spectral AI's DeepViewTM System for burn indication can address these care gaps by providing an immediate and informed burn wound assessment with accuracy that far exceeds that of even the most seasoned burn care physician. The predictive ability of this technology can provide significant advantages across the healthcare continuum on both a day-to-day basis and during a mass casualty situation.”

Presentation Information

Presenter: Jeffrey E. Carter, MD, FACS

Title: Burn Severity Assessment Using Multispectral Imaging and AI: Analysis of a Multicenter Study

Day: Wednesday, August 21st

Time: 15:30-17:00 BST

Location: International Conference Centre (ICC) Hall 11B, Birmingham, UK

The Company's 2024 U.S. Burn Pivotal Study is ongoing and is designed to validate the AI-driven algorithm used by Spectral AI's DeepViewTM System for burn indication. It will be the final clinical trial before the Company seeks FDA approval of its DeepViewTM System for burn indication in 2025.

