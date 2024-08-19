Digital Farming Technology Market Dazzling Worldwide With Major Giants John Deere, Trimble, AGCO, Arable

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Digital Farming to witness growth with a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2030

The Digital Farming Technology Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period of 2024-2030. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Digital Farming Technology industry. These insights help business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improve profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are John Deere (United States), Trimble Inc. (United States), AGCO Corporation (United States), CNH Industrial (United Kingdom), Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), Raven Industries (United States), Topcon Positioning Systems (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Gamaya SA (Switzerland), Hummingbird Technologies (United Kingdom), Arable (United States), OneSoil (Switzerland), TartanSense (India), BharatAgri (India).Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Digital Farming Technology market to witness growth a CAGR of 10.3% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Global Digital Farming Technology Market Breakdown by Application (Crop Monitoring, Precision Irrigation, Pest and Disease Management, Harvesting and Yield Prediction, Others) by Type (Field Crops, Horticulture, Livestock, Aquaculture, Greenhouse and Vertical Farming) by Technology (Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics & Automation, Aerial Imaging, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Others) by Farm Type (Field Crops, Horticulture, Livestock, Aquaculture, Greenhouse and Vertical Farming) by End-User (Large-Scale Farms, Small and Medium Farms, Agricultural Cooperatives) and by Geography (North America, LATAM, West Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Northern Europe, Southern Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, MEA).Definition:The use of cutting-edge digital instruments and methods in agricultural operations to improve yield, effectiveness, and sustainability is known as "digital farming technology." Precision farming, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things are just a few of the advancements that fall under this category. Farmers monitor weather patterns, crop health, and soil conditions in real time with the use of sensors, drones, and satellite data. This allows for informed decision-making and efficient use of available resources. Farm management, supply chain tracking, and market access are further facilitated by digital platforms and software. By end users/application, the market is sub-segmented as: Crop Monitoring, Precision Irrigation, Pest and Disease Management, Harvesting and Yield Prediction, OthersBreakdown by type, the market is categorized as: Field Crops, Horticulture, Livestock, Aquaculture, Greenhouse and Vertical Farming) by Technology (Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics & Automation, Aerial Imaging, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Others Regional Analysis for Digital Farming Technology Market includes: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Africa, etcThe Global Digital Farming Technology Market study covers ongoing status, % share, upcoming growth patterns, development cycle, SWOT analysis, sales channels & distributions to anticipate trending scenarios for years to come. It aims to recommend an analysis of the market by trend analysis, segment breakdown, and players' contribution in Digital Farming Technology market upliftment. The market is sized by 5 major regions i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, and further broken down by 18+ jurisdictions or countries like China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, India, group of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries, etc. The market is sized by 5 major regions i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, and further broken down by 18+ jurisdictions or countries like China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, India, group of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries, etc.Have different Market Scope & Business Objectives; Enquire for customized study @For Consumer-Centric data, demand-side or survey analysis can be added in the final deliverable as part of customization that would include analysis and consumer behavior of Digital Farming Technology Market by demographic factors such as Age, Gender, Occupation, Income Level or Education. {*subject to data availability and feasibility}Consumer Traits Includes Following Patterns**Consumer Buying patterns (e.g., comfort & convenience, economical, pride)Customer Lifestyle (e.g., health conscious, family orientated, community active)Expectations (e.g., service, quality, risk, influence)Major Highlights from the Global Digital Farming Technology Market factored in the Analysis:Digital Farming Technology Market Measures & Parameters Addressed in Study: The report highlights Digital Farming Technology market features such as segment revenue, weighted average selling price by region, capacity utilization rate, production & production value, % gross margin by company, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking of the finished product in Digital Farming Technology Industry, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and % CAGR.Major Strategic Digital Farming Technology Market Developments: Activities such as Research & Development (R&D) by phase, ongoing and completed Merger & Acquisition (M&A) [deal value, purpose, effective year], Joint ventures (JVs), Technological tie-ups, Suppliers partnerships & collaborations, agreements, new launches, etc taken by Digital Farming Technology Industry players during the projected timeframe of the study.What unique qualitative insights are included in Digital Farming Technology Market research study?The Global Digital Farming Technology Market report provides rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. To gain a deep dive analysis; qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics {drivers, restraints & opportunities}, PESTLE, 5-Forces, Feasibility study, BCG matrix (% Share vs % Growth), SWOT by players, Heat Map analysis, etc have been provided to better correlate key players product offering in the market.Buy Latest Edition of Study @Extracts from Table of Contents:1. Digital Farming Technology Market Overview- Market Snapshot- Definition- Product Classification2. Digital Farming Technology Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Restraints......- Market Factors Analysis3. New Entrants and Entry-barriers4. Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives- Manufacturing Process Analysis- Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers5. Global Digital Farming Technology Market Competition by Manufacturers (2023-2024)6. Digital Farming Technology Market Value [USD], Capacity, Supply (Production), Consumption, Price, Export-Import (EXIM), by Region (2019-2030).......7. Digital Farming Technology Revenue (Value), Production, Sales Volume, by Region (2024-2030)8. Digital Farming Technology Market Trend by Type {Field Crops, Horticulture, Livestock, Aquaculture, Greenhouse and Vertical Farming) by Technology (Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics & Automation, Aerial Imaging, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Others}9. Digital Farming Technology Market Analysis by Application {Crop Monitoring, Precision Irrigation, Pest and Disease Management, Harvesting and Yield Prediction, Others}10. Digital Farming Technology Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis- Market Share Analysis by Manufacturers (2021-2024E)- Manufacturers Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT, etc)- Connected Distributors/Traders- Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players............To review full table of contents, click here @Thanks for reading Global Digital Farming Technology Industry research publication; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like America, LATAM, Europe, Nordic nations, Oceania, Southeast Asia, or Just Eastern Asia.

