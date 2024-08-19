SWBC Lending Solutions Chooses Profet Review For Valuation Quality Control

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SWBC Selects Profet Review

PropMix's AI-powered appraisal review - Profet Review, delivers comprehensive and automated quality control for traditional and alternate valuations

- Mark WeisbergerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SWBC Lending Solutions, a leading provider and innovator in valuation services for the mortgage announced today that they have selected PropMix 's Profet Review platform to automate and streamline their valuation reviews. SWBC now verifies its BPOs on Profet Review and continues to expand to other valuation products to further its delivery quality and leadership in the space.“We selected PropMix and the Profet Review platform for its unique ability to combine its numerous AI-powered features with nationwide insights on sales and a flexible rule base,” says Mark Weisberger, SVP Lending Solutions,“The automation and ease of use will truly increase our valuation quality and process efficiency.”Profet Review platform leverages natural language processing, photo analytics, image processing such as floor plan analysis, OCR, and market insights from its comprehensive data lake of nationwide real estate market data to power a completely customizable rule engine. The OCR technology combined with deep learning helps automate the review of even 2nd or 3rd generation appraisal PDFs without a MISMO XML.“We are excited to implement a customized review solution for SWBC with Profet Review,” noted Daniel Mancino, EVP of Data Solutions at PropMix,“SWBC was quite specific in what they required for their valuation reviews and we are pleased to have delivered a solution that meets their needs.”SWBC will work with PropMix to further expand its use of Profet Review across the Lending Solutions division to improve the consistency and quality of its valuation products.“Profet's customization capabilities has made it seamless for us to integrate it into our business processes,” said Chuck Mureddu, SVP - Chief Valuation & Compliance Officer at SWBC,“We are on a path to modernize and deliver unbiased, high-quality products to our customers and PropMix's Profet platform will play an important role in that journey.”PropMix is at the forefront of innovation in the valuation industry and its Profet suite of valuation solutions continues to grow toward its vision of optimally balancing appraiser knowledge & expertise with automation using deep learning and generative AI.About SWBCAs a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals with a wide range of insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages businesses around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to our customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at .About PropMixPropMix LLC, is a real estate data, insights, and solutions company with deep experience in commercializing Artificial Intelligence. PropMix's platform and solutions are widely used by mortgage lenders, appraisers, realtors, and investors. Built on industry open standards and with intuitive user experience, PropMix's solutions for the appraiser and lender market empower users to seamlessly engage with data and insights to understand collateral risk, assess appraisal complexity, and make valuation decisions. PropMix was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York.

Sakeer Hassan

PropMix LLC

+1 732-979-9507

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube