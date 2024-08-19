Reverse Logistics Group To Offer Electronics Recycling In Ward 7 This Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) will be in Ward 7 of the District of Columbia on Thursday, August 22, from 10 AM to 2 PM, to collect and recycle unwanted electronic devices.Reverse Logistics Group (RLG), in partnership with the District of Columbia's Department of and Environment, as well as electronics manufacturers Acer, Canon, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung, and VTech, will hold 32 free consumer electronics recycling events throughout all eight wards of the District in 2024. Events are open to District residents, small businesses and small non-profits.On August 22, our collection vehicle will be located near the Kelly Miller Recreation Center, on Brooks Street NE & Sycamore Road NE. Residents are welcome to bring electronic items in as-is condition to the truck – RLG will take it from there. By recycling together, RLG and communities in the District keep e-waste from going to landfills.Items accepted for recycling include: computers, tablets, monitors, TVs, desktop printers, mice, keyboards, video game consoles, cell phones, and more.Recyclers are e-Steward certified - that means, they use the best practices for safely recycling used electronic equipment.RLG Director of Compliance Services, Andriana Kontovrakis is pleased that RLG is again able to offer free electronics recycling events in the District.“Unwanted electronic devices can be recycled and kept out of landfills. We encourage everyone to do their part to recycle electronics.”RLG also invites community members to reach out to ... for digital materials that promote these events and help increase recycling rates.Please note, RLG cannot accept any items that are not listed on the acceptable items list. A full list of acceptable items, collection event dates, and locations can be found at .About RLG: Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) is a global leader in managing electronics and other product take-back systems. We provide Extended Producer Responsibility compliance services worldwide and operate dozens of Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs) throughout the world. More information about RLG can be found at .For questions or additional information contact ....

