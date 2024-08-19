One Killed, Two Injured In Manchester Stabbing

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Aug 19 (IANS) One woman was killed and two other people were seriously in a stabbing incident in Manchester, the United Kingdom (UK), local said on Monday.

Greater Manchester Police said they got a report about the stabbing around 11:20 p.m. (2230 GMT) at a property on Barnard Road in the Gorton area near Longsight after receiving numerous calls from the neighbourhood, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police later found that three people, a 17-year-old girl, a 43-year-old woman, and a 64-year-old man, were suffering serious stab wounds.

The woman passed away from her injuries at the scene, while the two others remain in hospital for treatment. Their injuries were believed to be life-threatening, the police said in a statement.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident, and some further investigation is underway, it added.