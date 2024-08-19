IOF Arrests Over 10,000 Palestinians In West Bank
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The number of Palestinians arrested by the Israeli Occupation forces (IOF) in the West bank since the beginning of the genocide on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7 has risen to 10,100 detainees, after the arrest of 25 Palestinians during the past two days, including a female student and children, in addition to freed captives.
The Commission of Prisoners' Affairs and the Prisoners' Club reported that recent arrests across the West Bank were accompanied by assaults on detainees and their families, as well as widespread vandalism and property damage.
The arrests of Palestinians in the West Bank have increased in frequency, coinciding with the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, during which the Israeli occupation has slaughtered more than 40,000 Palestinian civilians and wounded nearly 100,000 others for 317 consecutive days.
