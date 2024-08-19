(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 19th August 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 16th August 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,206 Lowest price per share (pence): 695.00 Highest price per share (pence): 706.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 699.6507

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 699.6507 3,206 695.00 706.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 16 August 2024 10:50:42 242 695.00 XLON 00293156372TRLO1 16 August 2024 10:50:42 120 695.00 XLON 00293156373TRLO1 16 August 2024 10:50:42 1,209 695.00 XLON 00293156374TRLO1 16 August 2024 14:43:36 130 701.00 XLON 00293168908TRLO1 16 August 2024 14:43:48 30 702.00 XLON 00293168912TRLO1 16 August 2024 15:36:24 79 705.00 XLON 00293171570TRLO1 16 August 2024 15:36:26 120 704.00 XLON 00293171585TRLO1 16 August 2024 15:36:26 600 704.00 XLON 00293171586TRLO1 16 August 2024 15:45:28 86 705.00 XLON 00293172167TRLO1 16 August 2024 15:54:53 123 704.00 XLON 00293172686TRLO1 16 August 2024 15:57:44 203 706.00 XLON 00293172916TRLO1 16 August 2024 15:57:44 37 706.00 XLON 00293172917TRLO1 16 August 2024 15:57:46 227 704.00 XLON 00293172927TRLO1

