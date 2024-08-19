Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification Of Relevant Change To Significant Shareholder
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that it has been advised by Allan Gray Bermuda Limited (“AGBL”), in its capacity as an investment manager, that its clients' aggregate shareholding now constitutes a total interest of 4.8185% of the total issued shares in the Company.
Further information was provided on behalf of AGBL as follows:
Issuer name - CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
ISIN – JE00BF0XVB15
Significant shareholder - Allan Gray Bermuda Limited
City of registered office - Cape Town
Country of registered office - South Africa
Date on which threshold was crossed – 15 August 2024
Date on which Issuer notified – 16 August 2024
% of direct voting rights – 4.8185%
Date of completion – 16 August 2024
Place of completion – Cape Town
