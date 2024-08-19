Liked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6? Check Out Its Best Alternatives From Oneplus, Google And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 doesn't provide the best experience when it comes to the outer display, which is somewhat narrow and can make typing difficult. So, if you prefer having a wider outer cover display, here are three alternatives worth considering:

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to become the standard folding phone option for many people, and for good reason-thanks to its sophisticated user interface and the brand's reputation.

Vivo X Fold 3

In case you are looking for a big screen, the Vivo X Fold 3 has far bigger inner and outside screens than the Samsung Z Fold 6, measuring 8.03 inches and 6.3 inches, respectively. It is also thinner when unfolded, with a thickness of 5.2 mm as opposed to 5.6 mm for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. In addition, the Vivo X Fold 3 has Zeiss-tuned optics, which makes it one of the most functional folding phones out there.

OnePlus Open

The OnePlus Open is still a passport-style folding phone with a 6.3-inch broad outside cover, even though it has been released for almost a year. It can handle a refresh rate of 120 Hz and has a PPI of 431. Even though it still employs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from the previous year, it's still a good choice considering the entire experience and well-rounded design. Furthermore, the Hasselblad-tuned cameras produce attractive results, so anyone looking for a foldable focused on photography might find these appealing.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, a Google foldable that is the second iteration in the series, provides a more sophisticated experience with to larger inner and outside displays that measure 8 inches and 6.3 inches, respectively. In addition to being wider than the Pixel Fold, the outer screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1080x2424. This means that, like a conventional slab-style phone, you can use the Pixel 9 Pro Fold comfortably even when it is folded. Additionally, you may speed up your tasks and guarantee high-quality photographs with Google's AI and camera trickery.