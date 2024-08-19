Trifork And Subsidiary Nine Selected For New IT Development Framework Agreement With UFST

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Copenhagen, August 19 th 2024 - Trifork and its subsidiary Nine have been selected as suppliers for a new IT development framework agreement with The IT and Development Agency of the Danish of Taxation (Udviklings- og Forenklingsstyrelsen).

Trifork and its subsidiary Nine have been selected as one of six suppliers for a new, comprehensive IT development framework agreement with The IT and Development Agency of the Danish Ministry of Taxation (Udviklings- og Forenklingsstyrelsen, also known as UFST). The agreement spans four years and has a total financial framework of up to 3.27 billion DKK (~440 million EUR) and covers a wide range of development and modernization tasks that will be crucial for the further development of UFST's extensive application portfolio.

"We are extremely pleased to continue and expand the strong collaboration we have had with UFST since 2015, when we delivered our first service. The new agreement allows us to take responsibility for both small and large development tasks as well as the ongoing further development and modernization of UFST's applications, which are central to the Danish welfare model," says Jacob Strange, founder and CEO of Nine.

In addition to drawing on the competencies of other companies within the Trifork Group, strategic partnerships have been established with both Emagine and Copenhagen Data, ensuring that high-quality services can be delivered to meet UFST's extensive needs.

Nine has extensive experience in delivering solutions to UFST, including involvement in the development of a data exchange platform, an accounting guide for citizens, businesses, and the EU, as well as a calculation engine for property taxes in Denmark.



About Trifork

Trifork is a globally pioneering technology partner to its enterprise and public sector customers. The group has 1,275 employees across 72 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork's research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than 66 million video views online. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com .

