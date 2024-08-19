Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Size To Worth USD 47.70 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.50%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Size Was Valued at USD 25.40 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 47.70 Billion by 2033, According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Ferroglobe, CR Minerals Company, LLC, HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG, Lafarge, . Charah Solutions, Inc., LAFARGE, ArcelorMittal, CemGreen ApS, SIKA AG, Bharathi Cement Corporation Private Limited, Boral, Tata Steel, BASF SE, Other key companies.

New York, United States , Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 25.40 Billion in 2023 to USD 47.70 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period 2023-2033.









Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) are compounds used in concrete mixtures to improve their qualities or to replace a portion of the Portland cement. SCMs can improve the strength, durability, and sustainability of concrete. Supplementary cementing elements, such as slag cement, fly ash, and silica fume, are routinely used to improve concrete strength and permeability. The increased need for construction projects worldwide is boosting the market for additional cementitious materials. The supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) market is being driven by a combination of environmental, economic, and technological factors, including growing concerns about sustainability and lowering carbon footprints, which are driving demand for SCMs because they help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by decreasing reliance on traditional Portland cement. However, the market for supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) possesses various obstacles despite its potential for supporting sustainable construction, including high initial costs and supply chain challenges connected to procuring SCMs, which can inhibit uptake.

Browse key industry insights spread across 238 pages with 116 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Ferrous Slag, Fly Ash, Silica Fume, Slag Cement, Calcinated Clay, Gypsum, and Limestone), By End-User (Agriculture, Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.”

Buy Now Full Report:

The ferrous slag segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the type, the supplementary cementitious materials market is classified into ferrous slag, fly ash, silica fume, slag cement, calcinated clay, gypsum, and limestone. Among these, the ferrous slag segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. Ferrous slag, a byproduct of steel manufacture, is highly prized for its advantageous features in concrete applications, including increased durability and resilience to high temperatures. Its vast use in numerous building projects, including infrastructure, commercial, and industrial applications, adds to its dominant market position.

The infrastructure segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end-user, the supplementary cementitious materials market is divided into agriculture, residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and others. Among these, the infrastructure segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. This dominance derives from the significant need for high-performance and durable materials in large-scale infrastructure projects such as highways, bridges, tunnels, and airports.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the supplementary cementitious materials market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the supplementary cementitious materials market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is distinguished by fast urbanization and significant infrastructural development. The region's enormous investment in infrastructure projects, such as roads and bridges, along with a thriving construction industry, fuels the demand for SCMs.

North America is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the supplementary cementitious materials market over the forecast period. This rapid rise is driven by considerable infrastructural investments, a strong emphasis on sustainable construction techniques, and technology development in SCM products

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the supplementary cementitious materials market include CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Ferroglobe, CR Minerals Company, LLC, HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG, Lafarge, Charah Solutions, Inc., LAFARGE, ArcelorMittal, CemGreen ApS, SIKA AG, Bharathi Cement Corporation Private Limited, Boral, Tata Steel, BASF SE, and Other key companies.

Get Discount At @

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Terra CO2, announced the start of concrete trials for OPUS ZERO, a Portland cement alternative for daily concrete applications.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the supplementary cementitious materials market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market, By Type



Ferrous Slag

Fly Ash

Silica Fume

Slag Cement

Calcinated Clay

Gypsum Limestone

Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market, By End-User



Agriculture

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructure Others

Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Iron Phosphate Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Ferrous Phosphate, Ferric Pyrophosphate, and Others), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Paint & Coatings, Fertilizers, Animal Feed, Steel Manufacturing, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Polymer Blends Alloys Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (PC, PPO/PPE, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Automotive Ceramics Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Alumina Oxide, Titanate Oxide, Zirconia Oxide, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), By Application (Engine Parts, Exhaust Systems, Automotive Electronics, Braking Systems, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Hydrogen Trucks Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Heavy Duty Trucks, Medium Duty Trucks, and Small Duty Trucks), By Range (Above 400 Km and Below 400 Km), By Application (Logistics and Municipal), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter