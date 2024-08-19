Azerbaijani Ambassador To Russia Ends His Diplomatic Mission
Date
8/19/2024 1:08:41 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said that
his multi-year diplomatic mission in Moscow has ended.
Azernews reports that the ambassador has told
this in an interview with Russia's TASS.
"I worked in Moscow for 18 years and 6 months. This is not a
short time for diplomatic service. At the current stage, it would
be more correct for me to represent my native Shusha and the
residents of the region in the parliament. I really hope that I
will be elected, and it is a great honor to be the first deputy
after the liberation of Karabakh. I would like to devote the rest
of my God-given life to more communication with people and nature
in my homeland," P. Bulbuloglu said.
In his conversation with the Russian media, he mentioned that
his father, the prominent Soviet and Azerbaijani opera singer
Bulbul, was born in Shusha.
"In recent years, after the liberation of our lands from
occupation, my fate has again been closely connected with my small
homeland. The thing is that there is a house where my father was
born. I restored this house destroyed by Armenian vandals on the
order of President Ilham Aliyev. Currently, there is a house museum
there. I am glad that now many tourists come to Shusha, they visit
the Bulbul's house museum. That's why my decision (to run for a
seat in parliament - TASS noted) is natural. It gives me peace of
mind to be in Shusha. Crystal clear air, beautiful nature,
wonderful people. I can be useful in a new capacity with my life
experience and record of administrative and diplomatic work," he
added.
MENAFN19082024000195011045ID1108573842
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.