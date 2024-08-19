Azerbaijan's Export Dynamics: Crude Oil & Trade Performance In H1 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
From January to July 2024, Azerbaijan's export profile has
undergone notable changes, reflecting broader economic trends and
shifts in global demand. According to customs declarations,
Azerbaijan exported 14.696 million tons of crude oil and crude oil
products derived from bituminous rocks during this period.
The total value of these crude oil exports amounted to $9.226
billion, marking a decrease of 2.32% compared to the same period in
2023. The volume of crude oil exported also saw a reduction,
falling by 5.44% year-over-year. Despite the decline in both volume
and value, crude oil and related products continue to be a dominant
force in Azerbaijan's export economy, constituting 57.31% of the
country's total export value.
In terms of overall trade, Azerbaijan engaged in transactions
worth $26.892 billion from January to July 2024. Of this, exports
totaled $16.099 billion, while imports reached $10.793 billion.
This trade activity reveals a significant contraction in exports,
down by 22.5% compared to the previous year, which contrasts with a
12.9% increase in imports over the same period.
The reduction in crude oil export volume and value highlights
potential challenges in Azerbaijan's key export sector. Factors
such as fluctuating global oil prices, changing demand patterns, or
increased competition from other oil-exporting nations could be
influencing these trends. The decrease in export value, despite a
relatively modest drop in volume, suggests that global oil prices
may be playing a significant role in revenue generation.
On the broader trade front, the sharp decline in exports,
coupled with rising imports, points to a widening trade imbalance.
This shift may reflect changes in domestic consumption patterns or
increased demand for foreign goods. The 22.5% drop in exports is
notable and could impact Azerbaijan's trade balance and overall
economic stability if the trend continues.
Looking ahead, Azerbaijan may need to address several economic
and strategic challenges. Diversifying export markets, enhancing
oil production efficiency, and exploring alternative revenue
sources could be critical in mitigating the effects of decreased
crude oil revenues. Additionally, improving trade policies and
exploring new international partnerships may help balance the trade
deficit and bolster economic resilience.
Overall, while crude oil remains a cornerstone of Azerbaijan's
economy, the current trends underscore the need for adaptive
strategies to sustain economic growth and trade stability in an
evolving global landscape.
