Qlik Appoints Tejas Mehta As SVP & GM, Middle East And Africa, Recognizing The Region’S Growing Leadership In AI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® , a global leader in data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the appointment of Tejas Mehta as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Middle East and Africa. This strategic move underscores Qlik's commitment to accelerating growth and innovation in MEA, a region poised to lead in the adoption of AI.

The Middle East and Africa is one of the fastest growing regions within Qlik's EMEA operations. Qlik's investment in the region is designed to drive further expansion and solidify its leadership in AI, data integration and analytics. The MEA region will now operate as a standalone entity within the EMEA theatre.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tejas Mehta to the Qlik team," said Gareth Vincent, Senior Vice President of Sales, EMEA at Qlik. "His leadership and vision will be instrumental as we continue to invest in the Middle East and Africa. This appointment reflects our strategic focus on the region, recognising its tremendous growth potential and importance in the global market."

"I am excited to join Qlik and lead the sales efforts in the Middle East and Africa," said Tejas Mehta, SVP & GM, MEA at Qlik. "The region is at the forefront of AI adoption, and there is a significant demand for data and analytics foundations to support this transformation. I look forward to working with our talented team to help organizations harness the full potential of AI."

Qlik's focus on AI foundations-encompassing both data integration and analytics-ensures that businesses have the essential tools needed to implement AI successfully. By providing high-quality, seamlessly integrated data and analytics solutions, Qlik helps organizations to translate the potential of AI into real business value.

Mehta brings over two decades of experience in driving sales growth and strategic market expansion within the technology sector. He has successfully led large, cross-functional teams across multiple regions, including the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Mehta's deep understanding of AI, data integration and analytics, coupled with his ability to translate technical solutions into business value, uniquely positions him to lead Qlik's initiatives in the region.

For more information, please contact Qlik's local team at ... .