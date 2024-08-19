PM Modi Wishes 'New Sweetness In Relationships' On Raksha Bandhan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As the entire country celebrates Raksha Bandhan today, Prime Narendra Modi wished fellow citizens on this festival that celebrates the between siblings. PM Modi in a post on X extended his wishes and hoped this festival to bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune.

“Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life,” he wrote on X.





President Droupadi Murmu too extended Raksha Bandhan wishes to all the citizens on President's official X handle.

“On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen. This festival, based on the feeling of love and mutual trust between brothers and sisters, instills a feeling of affection and respect towards all sisters and daughters.





The President emphasised on mutual trust and affection brothers and sisters and requested everybody to promise to respect women and ensure their safety.

“I would like that on this festival day, all the countrymen take a pledge to ensure the safety and respect of women in our society,” President Murmu posted on X