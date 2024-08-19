Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 19; Check Prices Of 8Gm, 10Gm Gold
8/19/2024 12:00:19 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 19th of August 2024.
The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, August 19
22 carat - Rs 6,795/gm
24 carat - Rs 7,135/gm
1 gram - Rs 6,795(Today)
Rs 6,795(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 54,360(Today)
Rs 54,360(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 67,950(Today)
Rs 67,950(Yesterday)
1 gram - Rs 7,135(Today)
Rs 7,135(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 57,080(Today)
Rs 57,080(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 71,350(Today)
Rs 71,350(Yesterday)
22-carat GOLD price on August 17, 2024 - Rs 6,795/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 17, 2024 - Rs 7,135/gm
22-carat GOLD price on August 16, 2024 - Rs 6,675/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 16, 2024 - Rs 7,009/gm
22-carat GOLD price on August 15, 2024 - Rs 6,665/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 15, 2024 - Rs 6,998/gm
