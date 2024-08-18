(MENAFN- Jordan Times) To make people happy in a community try to foster a sense of community by encouraging social interactions, local clubs, social organisations, community events and encourage community service, such as planting trees and cleaning neighbourhoods. Building strong social networks helps individuals feel connected, supported and bolsters their feeling of belonging to a group or country, which is essential for the overall happiness of the population.

It is also necessary to promote access to stable employment, fair wages and economic opportunities. Communities that prioritise job creation, provide support for entrepreneurs, such as the banker in Bangladesh, Mr Yunus, who supported small lawns for the poor and is now a candidate to form a government. Essential too is ensuring access to basic needs, such as clean water, affordable clean and safe energy; together with healthcare and education contribute to residents' financial well-being and satisfaction, thus happiness.

Moreover, innovations in education have the potential to uplift societies and promote happiness. The integration of technology in learning at low fees, such as online courses and interactive educational tools, allows for personalised and accessible education from home. This enables individuals to pursue their passions, especially housewives, develop new skills, and enhance their employability, leading to a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction. If a housewife is happy, the whole family becomes happy by default.

Develop accessible healthcare services, recreational facilities, and green spaces. After visiting King Hussein Gardens lately for a talk over energy efficiency in buildings during the ECO JO forum, I was delighted to see children, youth and families enjoying the space, playgrounds and walking areas. Few more parks like this in Amman and other crowded cities will undoubtedly raise the level of happiness within the population.

Encouraging regular physical activity, especially in schools and for senior citizens, providing healthcare education, and promoting healthy eating habits can lead to improved physical and mental health, contributing to overall happiness. As people live healthier and longer lives, they experience greater levels of well-being and contentment.

Implement sustainable practices, prioritise clean air, safe drinking water and promote green initiatives. A clean and well-maintained environment enhances quality of life, contributing to residents' happiness and overall well-being. Clean air, safe drinking water, and a preserved natural environment are essential components of a happy and thriving population.

Safety and security are crucial factors that can significantly contribute to higher happiness rankings within a country. In countries with lower crime rates and effective law enforcement, such as in Jordan, citizens experience less fear of crime and violence. This reduction in fear and anxiety contributes to a greater sense of well-being and happiness.

Countries with strong safety measures in place provide residents with a greater sense of personal security. Safety and security promote social cohesion by creating an environment where people can interact, trust one another and engage in communal activities. Strong social bonds contribute to happiness by providing a support system and a sense of belonging.

Countries with trustworthy institutions, including police, judiciary and government agencies, foster a sense of confidence among citizens. When people believe that these institutions uphold their safety and rights, they experience higher levels of happiness. A trustworthy and secure environment attracts foreign investment and promotes economic growth. Higher economic opportunities and stability often lead to improved living conditions and, consequently, higher levels of happiness.

Safety and security are fundamental to an improved quality of life. Citizens of countries with safer environments can engage in activities they enjoy, such as outdoor recreation and leisure, without fearing for their safety. Safety is closely tied to physical and mental health. Residents of safe countries are less likely to experience stress-related health issues and are more likely to have access to healthcare services.

When people feel secure about their future and that of their families, they can focus on long-term planning and personal growth. This sense of stability contributes to happiness by reducing uncertainty. A safe environment is especially important for the well-being and development of children. Children raised in safe and secure surroundings are more likely to grow up with a positive outlook and emotional well-being. Countries known for safety and security attract tourism and cultural exchanges. These interactions can lead to greater exposure to different cultures and ideas, contributing to residents' happiness through enriched experiences.

Therefore, creating happiness within a community involves addressing various factors that contribute to well-being. According to research, key criteria for happiness include social support, economic prosperity, a healthy lifestyle, a sense of purpose and a clean environment. Several countries around the world have established happiness monitors to gauge and improve the well-being of their populations. One prominent example is the World Happiness Report, and Index which ranks countries based on various indicators of happiness and well-being. Finland, Denmark, Iceland and Sweden are at the top of the Index for the past few years.