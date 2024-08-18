The Spectacular Performance Of The 2Nd Lingao Fishing Culture Festival And The“Hainan Wanli Zhen Wu Xiang” Dongpo Poetry Recital

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Appreciating the thousand-year cultural heritage of Lingao's fishing port, and celebrating the enduring legacy of Dongpo's culture! On the evening of August 16th, the highly anticipated 2nd Lingao Fishing Culture Festival and the“Hainan Wanli Zhen Wu Xiang” Dongpo Poetry Recital were grandly held at the Wenlan Cultural Park in Lingao County, Hainan Province.







A dance performance titled“Thousand Boats Racing Like the Battle of Chibi” opened the 2nd Lingao Fishing Culture Festival and the“Hainan Wanli Zhen Wu Xiang” Dongpo Poetry Recital. The performers, with their heroic and impressive dance moves, portrayed the bustling scene of the Lingao Fishing Festival and the indomitable spirit of the fishermen setting out to sea.

The theme of this fishing festival gala was“Appreciating the Thousand-year Cultural Heritage of Lingao's Fishing Port, Celebrating the Enduring Legacy of Dongpo's Culture”. The entire performance was centered around Dongpo's culture and Lingao's marine culture, divided into three chapters:“Waves Rising from the Vast Sea”,“Passing Down the Legacy from Ancient to Modern Times”, and“The Timeless Dongpo”.

On the stage, the grand narrative song“Floating Light” was performed, accompanied by a compilation of Dongpo's images from various films and TV series, presenting a complete portrait of Dongpo to the audience, intertwined with dance interpretations, echoing the centuries-old legends across time.

During the gala, programs such as“The Lighthouse in My Heart”,“Appreciating the Moonlight, Appreciating Dongpo”,“This is My Beloved Homeland”,“The Timeless Dongpo”,“Poetic Tribute toSu Shi's Lifetime”, and a medley of Dongpo's poems and songs allowed the audience to enjoy a true cultural feast. The performers' passionate performances not only brought the audience a unique experience, but also sparked enthusiastic cheers and applause.

This event aimed to create a new collision between Dongpo's culture and Lingao's marine culture, exploring fresh and profound cultural connotations. Through a series of activities rich in marine cultural elements and festive characteristics, it continuously enhances the brand influence of the Fishing Culture Festival, promotes the spirit of the new era's Lingao fishing culture, and creates a new cultural and tourism integration landmark for Lingao.