LSBF Singapore Campus Celebrates Strategic Partnership With ISCA For The First Intake Of SCAQ Academy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SINGAPORE, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) Singapore Campus is celebrating the launch of the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification (SCAQ) Academy, in collaboration with the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA).



This partnership underscores LSBF's pivotal role as one of SCAQ's Registered Organisations (RLO).



The SCAQ Academy is designed to cater to the evolving needs of SCAQ candidates, offering a flexible hybrid learning format. This approach allows candidates to join classes from their homes or workplaces, accommodating their demanding schedules. For those who prefer a more interactive learning environment, in-person classes provide valuable opportunities for face-to-face interactions with tutors and peer collaboration.



In alignment with ISCA's efforts in internationalisation and global expansion, the SCAQ Academy is committed to elevating the global accountancy profession by offering full time programs for support to aspiring Chartered Accountants worldwide.



LSBF is proud to lead this initiative, providing unparalleled support and opportunities for candidates around the globe. And to celebrate the SCAQ Academy's launch, the Academy is pleased to offer the following exclusive discounts:

.For two or more papers: 10% off professional papers

.For two or more foundation papers: 20% off



