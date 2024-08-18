Access Consciousness: The Personal Development Phenomenon Transforming Lives In Mexico And Beyond

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A recent reference on the popular TV show La Casa de los Famosos, by stars Karime and Mario Bezares, has sparked a wave of interest in Access Consciousness.

- Dr Dain HeerMEXICO CITY, MEXICO, August 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Access Consciousness, a global leader in personal development, is rapidly gaining traction in Mexico, especially among celebrities wanting to enhance their well-being and unlock greater life possibilities. A recent reference on the popular Mexican TV show La Casa de los Famosos, by stars Karime and Mario Bezares, has sparked a wave of interest in the unique tools and techniques offered by Access Consciousness, including the Access Bars.Founded in 1990 by Gary Douglas and later joined by Dr. Dain Heer, Access Consciousness has become a worldwide movement. It has helped thousands of people shift from feeling stuck to experiencing joy and freedom. This unique system offers a fresh perspective by focusing on possibilities rather than problems, enabling profound personal transformation.What is Access Consciousness?Whether you're looking to improve your business, relationships, or overall well-being, Access Consciousness provides practical, dynamic solutions that empower you to create the life you desire.Delivered in various formats-including seminars, telecalls, online training, books, audios, and personal consultations-Access Consciousness is available in over 170 countries and is supported by more than 10,000 facilitators worldwide.A New Perspective on LifeAt its core, Access Consciousness invites you to ask questions that bypass the logical mind. This approach resonates with the ideas of great thinkers like Einstein and da Vinci, who understood the power of questions in driving innovation and discovery.Access Consciousness empowers people to help themselves, as the company's tagline summarizes: "Empowering you to know that you know." Access Consciousness is built on the belief that you are not wrong, that you possess an innate wisdom, and that consciousness can transform anything."When you access the consciousness that you are, your life starts to show up with ease, a sense of joy, and a sense of possibility," says Dr. Dain Heer, co-creator of Access Consciousness.Join the MovementThere are 1800 Access Consciousness facilitators in Mexico. Now is the perfect time to explore the Access Bars and the Access tools that have empowered many to live more joyful lives.To find a local facilitator, visitAbout Dr. Dain HeerDr. Dain Heer, is an author, change-maker, and co-creator of Access Consciousness. Growing up in the ghetto in Los Angeles, Heer was exposed to constant abuse. However, he never chose to be the victim. Instead, his resilience and desire to change the world has fueled everything he does, from facilitating classes globally to writing books, to his business ventures that, at the core, embody benevolent capitalism.For over 25 years, he has invited people to see their differences as strengths, turn up the dial on their uniqueness, and embrace their greatness. Founder of the International Being You Day, Dain has also been a welcomed guest in the media from television, magazines, top podcasts, radio interviews, and documentaries. Discover more about Dain at .About Gary DouglasGary Douglas is an internationally recognized thought leader, business innovator, bestselling author, and founder of Access Consciousness. An avid investor, Gary's current enterprises include a luxury boutique castle in Italy called Castello Di Casalborgone, an eco-resort in Costa Rica called El- Lugar, and the Lazy Double D Ranch in Houston, where he also breds a Costarricense De Paso horse.A vocal advocate of benevolent capitalism and conscious leadership, believing that business can be a force for good, contribute more to the planet, and create a sustainable future.Gary has authored or co-authored numerous books, including The Place, a Barnes and Noble #1 bestseller. He has been featured in TV shows, print media, and online publications worldwide. He is renowned for his unique insights on love, relationships, money, business, aging, leadership, and emotional freedom. Discover more atClick for more information on Access ConsciousnessClick for more information about the Access BarsMedia Contact- ... +1 423 558 9444

