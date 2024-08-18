Saudi FM, US Secretary Of State Discuss Region Latest Developments
Date
8/18/2024 7:15:05 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan discussed on Sunday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the latest development in the region.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the discussion was held via phone call.
It added that during the call the two sides discussed the latest development in Sudan, Yemen and effort to stop the war on
as
MENAFN18082024000071011013ID1108573327
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.