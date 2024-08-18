Best Choice Counselling & Assessments Joins Calgary Chamber Of Commerce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jarret VerwimpCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Best Choice Counselling & Assessments, a leading mental and counselling center , is pleased to announce its membership with the Calgary Chamber of Commerce. This partnership will allow Best Choice Counselling & Assessments to further its mission of providing accessible and high-quality mental health services to the community.The Calgary Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization that represents over 1,600 businesses in the Calgary region. Its mission is to foster a thriving business community by advocating for policies that support economic growth and providing resources and networking opportunities for its members. By joining the Chamber, Best Choice Counselling & Assessments will have access to valuable resources and connections that will help the organization grow and better serve its clients."We are thrilled to become a member of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce," said Jarret Verwimp, founder of Best Choice Counselling & Assessments. "This partnership will not only allow us to connect with other businesses in the community, but it will also give us the opportunity to contribute to the economic growth and development of Calgary. We are committed to providing accessible and high-quality mental health services, and we believe that our membership with the Chamber will help us reach more individuals in need."Best Choice Counselling & Assessments offers a wide range of mental health services, including individual, couples counselling and family therapy, psycho educational assessments, ADHD assessments and Motor Vehicle Accident Assessments and counselling. With its team of highly trained and experienced therapists, the organization is dedicated to helping individuals and families overcome mental health challenges and live fulfilling lives. By joining the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Best Choice Counselling & Assessments is taking a step towards expanding its reach and making a positive impact in the community.Best Choice Counselling & Assessments has 2 locations in Calgary, their NW Calgary Counselling Centre located in Brentwood, and their SW Calgary Counselling Centre located near Mount Royal University. For more information on their services, please visit their website.

