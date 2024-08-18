Balfour Capital Group Appoints Marian Dzhenkov As CEO Of Balfour Capital Global Real Estate And Mortgage Lending

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HONG KONG, CHINA, August 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group is thrilled to announce the expansion of its global strategic footprint with the launch of a new division focused on and Mortgage Lending. Marian Dzhenkov, a distinguished leader in real estate finance, has been appointed as CEO of Balfour Capital Global Real Estate and Mortgage Lending, bringing with him a wealth of experience and expertise in the global property market.



Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Officer at Balfour Capital Group, commented on this significant development: "The launch of our Real Estate and Mortgage Lending division marks a major milestone for our firm as we continue to expand our global investment strategies. With over $400 million under management, this new venture will allow our introducers and global investment advisors to further enhance our product offerings. We are excited to have Marian Dzhenkov lead this initiative. His deep understanding of the real estate sector and proven track record in managing complex property transactions make him the perfect fit to drive our success in this market."



Marian Dzhenkov is a seasoned financial consultant with a strong focus on real estate and mortgage finance. His career began at Capricorn Financial Consultancy in London, where he quickly rose through the ranks to become the Director and Qualified Mortgage Adviser of the Hong Kong office. Over seven years, Dzhenkov managed relationships with over 150 banks and financial institutions, including some of the most prestigious names in the industry such as CBRE and Colliers. His leadership was instrumental in steering the company's real estate finance operations across Hong Kong, London, Singapore, Dubai, and Shanghai. He was responsible for delivering strategic presentations and market insights that resonated with high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients, showcasing his ability to navigate the complexities of the global real estate market.



Dzhenkov's expertise extends beyond financial consultancy. In 2024, he took on the role of Head of Sales for Palm Developments (Leylines) in Bali, where he was tasked with expanding the brand's real estate presence across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. His efforts in signing up business introducers, conducting sales training, and introducing the Bali property market to new investors were key in broadening the company's reach. Under his leadership, Palm Developments achieved significant growth, solidifying Dzhenkov's reputation as a dynamic leader in the real estate industry.



Marian Dzhenkov's career is a testament to his passion for real estate markets, entrepreneurship, and international business. His comprehensive understanding of property finance, coupled with his strong interpersonal skills and multilingual capabilities, positions him as a valuable asset in any global real estate venture. His interests in sports, travel, and continuous learning further enrich his professional profile, making him a well-rounded leader ready to tackle the challenges of the global real estate market.



Balfour Capital Group is confident that under Marian Dzhenkov's leadership, the new Real Estate and Mortgage Lending division will achieve outstanding success, further solidifying the firm's position as a leader in global investment strategies. With over 70 advisors globally and more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry, Balfour Capital Group continues to leverage its extensive expertise to provide exceptional value to clients. As we anticipate our public offering in 2025, this new division will only enhance our long-term goal of expanding our global footprint and delivering innovative financial solutions.



About Balfour Capital Group

Balfour Capital Group is a global investment firm with over $400 million under management, specializing in a diverse range of investment strategies. With over 70 advisors worldwide and more than 30 years of experience, the firm is committed to delivering exceptional value to its clients through innovative solutions and a steadfast focus on people and execution. Balfour Capital Group is also planning a public offering in 2025, which will further enhance its long-term growth and success.

Vikram Srivastava

Balfour Capital Group

+41 24 560 20 11

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube