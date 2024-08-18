Severe Flooding In Yemen Displaces Thousands And Causes Widespread Damage

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has reported that recent flooding in Yemen has resulted in 98 deaths and 600 injuries.

On Sunday, August 18, Yemeni authorities announced that sudden floods have displaced over 12,000 families in Marib, a central region of Yemen. The floods have caused extensive damage, leaving many without shelter and basic necessities.

The Executive Unit for Camp Management issued a statement revealing that seven and three hospitals have been destroyed, with 15 other schools also damaged. This destruction adds to the growing humanitarian crisis in the affected areas.

Yemeni officials previously estimated that around 7,000 families were affected by the floods, but this number continuously rises as the situation evolves. The scale of the disaster is becoming increasingly severe, necessitating urgent humanitarian assistance.

Lisa Dutton, Head of the Finance and Partnerships Division at OCHA, confirmed that the flood-related casualties in Yemen have reached 98, with an additional 600 people injured. The situation remains critical as recovery efforts continue.

The impact of climate change is being felt globally, with severe weather events affecting various regions. Recent reports highlight unprecedented heatwaves in parts of Europe and intense rainfall and storms in non-European and Asian countries, exacerbating the challenges faced by affected communities.

These events underscore the urgent need for comprehensive climate action and enhanced support for affected populations worldwide.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram