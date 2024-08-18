China's BYD Plans Car Plant In Karachi As Part Of Pakistan Entry

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD (002594) on Saturday announced plans to open a car production in Pakistan, where it will also start selling three models through a partnership with Mega Motors.

BYD is the first major new electric vehicle (NEV) entrant in the Pakistani market, where there is a lack of charging infrastructure.

"Our entry into the Pakistani is not just about bringing advanced to consumers," said Liu Xueliang, BYD's general manager for Asia Pacific.

"It's about driving a broader vision of environmental responsibility and technological innovation."

BYD also plans to open three "flagship stores and experience centres" in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, the company said at a launch event in Lahore, adding it plans to start selling two SUV models and a sedan from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Mega Motors is a unit of Pakistan's largest private utility Hub Power Co Ltd, known as Hubco.

"We will establish Pakistan's first NEV assembly plant... dedicated to producing BYD's cutting-edge new energy vehicles," said Hubco Chief Executive Kamran Kamal, who described the deal as a "landmark investment".

The new plant will begin operations in 2026, Kamal told Reuters.

Hubco will setup fast-charging stations across major cities, motorways and highways to enhance Pakistan's charging infrastructure.