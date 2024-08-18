Iran Appoints New Foreign Minister Who Served As Chief Nuclear Deal Negotiator
The Iranian parliament has approved Abbas Araghchi as the new
foreign minister. Azernews reports referring to
Iran's Tasnim news agency.
The Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy
Committee has approved the powers, plans, and activities of the
proposed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
On August 11, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian nominated
Abbas Araghchi as Foreign Minister in the 14th government.
Who is the newly appointed Iran's Foreign
Minister?
The newly appointed Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, is
an Iranian diplomat and statesman who served as the Deputy Foreign
Minister of Iran for Political Affairs. He previously served as the
Deputy Foreign Minister for Asia-Pacific and Central Asian Affairs
and the Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International
Affairs.
He is the chief negotiator in the country's nuclear
deal
Araqchi is Iran's chief negotiator in the Iran nuclear deal. He
joined the diplomatic service in 1989. In 1992, he became Chargé
d'Affaires of the Permanent Mission of Iran to the Organization of
the Islamic Conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
He served as Ambassador to Finland (1999–2003) and Japan
(2007–2011), Director of the First Department of Western Europe
(2003–2004), and Director of the School of International Relations
of the Iranian Foreign Ministry (2004–2005). Previously, he was
also the Director General of the Institute for Political and
International Studies of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
