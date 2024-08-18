Zangazur Corridor - The Only Solution To Hassles In Armenia's Logistical Problems

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Mehdi Ahmadzade, Day
In recent days, Armenian trucks have again been stuck on the
Upper Lars road, the only land route linking Armenia to Russia.
Traffic jams on this section of the road have become a regular
occurrence, significantly complicating logistics and causing
serious delays in cargo deliveries.
The main reason for congestion at Verkhniy Lars is the seasonal
increase in vehicle traffic, especially in the summer. The tourist
season leads to a significant increase in the number of cars and
trucks, which exceeds the capacity of the border crossing. In
addition, weather conditions in the region also often play a
negative role, leading to temporary closures of the road.
The border services of Russia and Georgia are working at maximum
capacity, but even with all available lanes in use, the situation
remains critical. Most of the delays are caused by the overload of
the infrastructure, which is unable to cope with the increased
traffic.
For Armenian trucks, the road through Upper Lars is a vital
route, as there are no other land options for communication with
Russia. This means that any problems on this section of the road
immediately affect the entire logistics chain. Trucks transporting
goods from Armenia often end up in multi-kilometer traffic jams,
which delays delivery and increases transportation costs.
In addition, some cargo transported by Armenian trucks requires
additional checks at the border, which also increases the waiting
time. Weather conditions often complicate traffic, creating
additional obstacles for heavy-duty vehicles.
In this difficult situation, the opening of the Zangazur
corridor could be a real breakthrough for Armenia. The route
promises to provide an alternative route for cargo transportation,
which will significantly reduce the country's dependence on Upper
Lars.
The Zangezur Corridor will provide a more direct and less
congested route, reducing travel times and transportation costs. It
will also open up new trade opportunities with neighboring
countries such as Iran, Turkey, and Azerbaijan, leading to
increased exports and stronger economic ties.
In addition, having an alternative route will reduce the
political and economic risks associated with dependence on a single
transport corridor. Armenia will be able to plan its logistics
operations more efficiently and avoid disruptions caused by
external factors such as weather conditions or border crossing
congestion.
The ongoing traffic jams at Upper Lars highlight the importance
of diversifying logistics routes for Armenia. The opening of the
Zangezur corridor is seen as a key step toward addressing these
issues, which will help Armenia improve its transport
infrastructure, reduce costs, and open up new economic
opportunities. Armenian drivers already understand this; all that
remains is for Yerevan to understand and sign the relevant
agreements.
