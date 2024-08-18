عربي


Swearing-In Ceremonies Held In The Azerbaijan Army

8/18/2024 3:09:47 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Under the 2024 preparation plan approved by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on August 18, the swearing-in ceremony of young soldiers was held in the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the information released by the Ministry, the events were declared open after the battle flags were solemnly brought to the parade grounds accompanied by military bands during the swearing-in ceremonies.

First, the memory of the National Leader of our people Heydar Aliyev, and our martyrs who died for the territorial integrity of our country was commemorated with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

Then the young soldiers solemnly accepted the Military oath and promised to be loyal to the Motherland.

The representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the military unit commanders congratulated the young soldiers on the occasion of taking the Military Oath and urged them to be loyal to the Motherland, the State, and the Commander-in-Chief, to serve in an exemplary and disciplined manner, to study in depth the secrets of weapons and equipment, and to improve their fighting skills.

In the end, military personnel marched in front of the tribunes with a solemn march.

AzerNews

