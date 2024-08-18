Swearing-In Ceremonies Held In The Azerbaijan Army
Date
8/18/2024 3:09:47 PM
Under the 2024 preparation plan approved by the Minister of
Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on August 18, the
swearing-in ceremony of young soldiers was held in the Azerbaijan
Army, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.
According to the information released by the Ministry, the
events were declared open after the battle flags were solemnly
brought to the parade grounds accompanied by military bands during
the swearing-in ceremonies.
First, the memory of the National Leader of our people Heydar
Aliyev, and our martyrs who died for the territorial integrity of
our country was commemorated with a minute of silence. The National
Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.
Then the young soldiers solemnly accepted the Military oath and
promised to be loyal to the Motherland.
The representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the military
unit commanders congratulated the young soldiers on the occasion of
taking the Military Oath and urged them to be loyal to the
Motherland, the State, and the Commander-in-Chief, to serve in an
exemplary and disciplined manner, to study in depth the secrets of
weapons and equipment, and to improve their fighting skills.
In the end, military personnel marched in front of the tribunes
with a solemn march.
