Russian President Vladimir Putin Arrives In Azerbaijan
8/18/2024 3:09:46 PM
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin arrived in
the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit on August 18,
Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Russia at
Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national
flags of the two countries.
President of Russia Vladimir Putin was welcomed by First Deputy
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister
Samir Sharifov, and other officials.
