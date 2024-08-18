Azerbaijani President And First Lady Have Dinner At Their Home With President Putin
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva hosted a dinner at their residence for
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, who is in
Azerbaijan for a state visit.
reports.
