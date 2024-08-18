Oil Depot In Russia's Rostov Region Attacked By Ukrainian-Made Drones GUR
8/18/2024 3:09:32 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The kamikaze drones that hit an oil storage facility in Russia's Rostov region on the night of August 18 were manufactured in Ukraine.
A source at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) told this to Ukrinform.
“On the night of August 18, as a result of the GUR's operation, the Kavkaz oil depot located near Proletarsk town, Rostov region, was hit. That oil depot worked for the enemy defense industry and supported the activities of the Russian Occupation forces,” the GUR recalled.
A Ukrainian intelligence source confirmed that the attack was carried out by Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones.
Details of the attack are being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of August 18, a group of drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Rostov region.
