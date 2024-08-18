Morning Rocket Attack Damages 50 Houses In Kyiv Region, Two Of Them Destroyed
Date
8/18/2024 3:09:31 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, as a result of a morning missile attack by the Russian Federation army, 50 houses in three settlements were damaged, two of which were destroyed.
According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, posted this on facebook .
"As of 18:30, damage was recorded in six garden associations and three settlements in one of the districts of the region. Fifty private houses were damaged. Two of them were destroyed," the statement said.
Five cars, a workshop, garages, and power lines were also damaged.
There were no injuries among the population.
Read also:
Invaders attack Nikopol and Myrivska community in Dnipro
petrovsk region at night and in morning
"All victims will be provided with the necessary assistance. Together with local authorities and international partners, we are already working on this," Kravchenko said.
As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of 18 August, the Russian army attacked Kyiv region with missiles. The alert was announced twice.
Photo: SES
MENAFN18082024000193011044ID1108573163
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.