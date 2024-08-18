IOF Bombs South Gaza, Murders Two Civilians, Injures Others

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli forces targeted and bombed Al-Shakoush area today, northwest of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, murdering two Palestinian civilians and injuring several others.

Wafa news agency reported that an Israeli occupation reconnaissance plane targeted a group of citizens in Al-Shakoush area, murdering two civilians and injuring others.

The Israeli occupation continues its genocide against the Gaza Strip through and bombardment shot from all sides (air, land and sea) since October 2023, murdering more than 40,099 Palestinian civilians and injuring more than 92,609 others, while thousands of other victims remain under the rubble, as the IOF has been preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.