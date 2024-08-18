Kuwaiti Students Win Huawei's Regional Seeds Of Future '24 Competition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- A team of the Kuwait University's College of Engineering and students claimed the first place and the grand prix at the Seeds for the Future 2024 Middle East and Central Asia competition which concluded in Uzbekistan Sunday.

The Kuwait's Future Gadget Lab team also advanced to the global Tech4Good competition, which will be held in China, the Kuwait University announced in a statement on its website.

The university said the team comprised of six students of the College's Computer Engineering Department: Ahmad Al-Qattan, Talib Al-Rifai, Mohammad Mahdi, Saad Al-Majedi, Ghanima Bu-Abbas and Mariam Al-Mutairi. They worked under the supervision of Assistant Professor of Computer Engineering Abbas Fairouz and Eng. Mariam Al-Jamaa.

The team is recognized by judges for its innovative use of technology through their "Helping Hands" gadget to assist stroke patients with limited hand mobility. It will go on to compete in the finals in China alongside qualifying teams from around the world and explore ICT's huge potential to drive sustainable development.

This year's edition of the Seeds for the Future program brought together 150 university students from 14 countries across the Middle East and Central Asia, representing leading universities from countries including Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Uzbekistan.

The week-long event saw participants develop their Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) skills and work towards global digital inclusion while enhancing their cultural understanding through a series of sessions, classes, competitions, and cultural programs.

The Tech4Good competition aims to empower and engage the youth in driving positive change within their communities. This unique platform encourages young minds to address pressing social issues by harnessing the immense potential of the latest ICT technologies.

As part of the program, the students participated in five days of intensive training sessions and workshops in Tashkent, covering cutting-edge ICT technologies, scientific and technological leadership, discussions on global topics, Tech4Good group projects, etc.

Through learning and mutual exchange, participants gained a better understanding of 5G, AI, and cloud technologies, built more strengths for future growth, and improved their competitiveness in the job market.

Students were also provided the opportunity to visit and connect with professionals at Huawei and Artel, Central Asia's leading electronics manufacturer and one of Uzbekistan's largest companies. (end)

